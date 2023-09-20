Groupe Partouche reports 6.5 per cent rise in revenue 

The French gambling operator’s Q3 revenue came in at €178.7m.

France.- The gambling operator Groupe Partouche has reported Q3 revenue of €178.7m, a rise of 6.5 per cent year-on-year. The performance was aided by an increase in activity overseas.

Operations in France generated €161.5m, up 5.6 per cent, with slots GGR up 5.3 per cent, table games GGR up 6.8 per cent and electronic games GGR up 9.8 per cent. But outside of France, GGR rose 15.1 per cent year-on-year to €17.2m.

The group reported particularly strong online gambling results from Switzerland, where GGR rose 47.8 per cent to €4.2m. Overseas GGR also benefited from the opening of the Middelkerke land-based casino in Belgium.

Net gaming revenue was up 5.6 per cent at €79.2m. For the nine months to 30 June, GGR was €519.7m, up 13.5 per cent. Net gaming revenue was up 11.8 per cent at to €255.2m and total consolidated turnover was up 11.3 per cent at €320.7m with €292.3m coming from casinos and €19.7m from hotels. Other turnover dropped by 8.6 per cent to €8.8m. Groupe Partouche had reported H1 revenue of €341m, a rise of 17.6 per cent.