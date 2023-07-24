Groupe Partouche H1 revenue rose 17.6%

The French gambling group has reported first-half revenue of €341m.

France.- Groupe Paratouche has reported half-year gross gaming revenue (GGR) of €341m for the six months from November 2022 to April 2023. That’s a rise 17.6 per cent year-on-year. Operating income was up by 99 per cent to €19.3m and EBITDA was up by 24.6 per cent at €42.7m.

Part of the leap was due to a rise in activity at Pasino Grand in the city of Aix-en-Provence in France in its first “normal half year” since renovations finished in April 2019. The group’s online gambling operations in Switzerland also performed well.

Expenses also rose. Purchases and external expenses were up 16.5 per cent to €70.7m, and employee costs rose 6.7 per cent to €87.4m. Total operating income was down by 26.2 per cent to €20m as a result. Income after tax was €18.9m, a decline of 23.5 per cent, and total net income was down 23.3 per cent at €18.8m.

For full-year 2021-22, Group Partouche reported revenue of €636.7m, a rise of 81.8 per cent year-on-year. Slot machine revenue more than doubled to €500m and non-electronic games revenue rose from €61.4m to €68.2m.