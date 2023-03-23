Group Partouche reports 81.8% rise in gross gaming revenue for 2022

French gambling regulator publishes website blacklist

France.- Group Partouche has reported gross gaming revenue (GGR) of €636.7m for its 2021-2022 financial year, a rise of 81.8 per cent year-on-year. Slot machine revenue more than doubled to €500m and non-electronic games revenue rose from €61.4m to €68.2m. Electronic games revenue rocketed by 131.8 per cent to €68.4m.

Consolidated revenue was €388.8m, up 52 per cent. Of that total, €352.4m came from casino operations (up 69.6 per cent), €27.9m from hotels and €43.4m from other operations. Total operating income was €40.7m and net income €37.1m.

Groupe Partouche purchased its first casino in 1973 and now operates 42 casinos in France, Switzerland, Belgium and Tunisia. It also runs hotels, restaurants, spas, golf courses, spas and beaches.

French gambling regulator publishes website blacklist

L’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) has published a blacklist of 532 gambling websites that it has subject to blocking and delisting orders. It says it will update the list every month as new orders are issued.

The ANJ gained powers to block unlicensed gambling sites and sites that advertise them a year ago. It issued 152 blocking orders since the first order in June and has listed 532 URLs including sites belonging to the brands Campeonbet, Casinoextra, Dublinbet, Kahuna Casino, Winmachance, MyStake, WinUnique, VegasPlus and YBet.