Groupe Partouche GGR up 2.7 per cent year-on-year in Q2

The French operator’s revenue was boosted by the reopening of two land-based casinos.

France.- Groupe Partouche has reported gross gaming revenue of €173.7m for Q2, an increase of 2.7 per cent year-on-year. Revenue for the period ending April 30 was up in both casino and hotel operations, with the reopening of two land-based casinos in France contributing to the growth.

Some €154.8m of quarterly gross gaming revenue came from France, up 1.7 per cent year-on-year. Slots revenue was up 2.5 per cent at €124.6m, while table games revenue was down 1.4 per cent to €30.2m. Revenue from other countries rose 11.5% to €18.9m, with a 48.9 per cent rise in revenue from online gambling in Switzerland where the group runs Pasino.ch. Revenue from Middelkerke Casino in Belgium rose 31.7 per cent.

Consolidated turnover for Q2 was up 2.6 per cent at €101.9m, with €93.4m from casino operations, €6.5m from hotels and €2m from other activities.

Land-based casino reopenings in France

Two reopenings contributed to the rise in gaming and hotel revenue in France. These were the former Lyon Vert casino, now Pasino Grand-La Tour Salvagny, which underwent a two-year €2.1m renovation project, and Annemasse Casino, which reopened in January after closing for renovation in October 2022. In the latter case, the €8.1m renovation continues, but phase one completion saw the opening of a slots area. The reopenings also boosted hotel revenue.

Meanwhile, Groupe Partouche has sold a 40 per cent stake in Cannes Centre Croisette to Palm Beach Exploitations. The business runs Cannes’ Casino 3.14. The venue is to undergo renovation over the summer.

For Q1, Groupe Partouche reported gross gambling revenue of €173.2m, a rise of 0.7 per cent year-on-year. Net gaming revenue was up 1.4 per cent for the three months ending January 31 at €98.1m.