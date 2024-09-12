Groupe Partouche blames weather and elections for a sluggish quarter 

The French casino operator’s revenue was up by just 0.4 per cent year-on-year.

France.- Casino operator Groupe Partouche has reported revenue of €179.5m for the third quarter of its financial year. That represents a rise of just 0.4 per cent year-on-year and 3.3 per cent sequentially. The operator blamed a 0.6 per cent drop in casino visitation on bad weather and French elections.

French land-based gaming revenue was down 0.5 per cent year-on-year at €160.7m due to a 6 per cent drop in revenue from table games. Electronic games revenue rose by 1.5 per cent and slot machine revenue was flat.

Results were better abroad, with Groupe Partouche’s international revenue up 9.4 per cent to €18.8m. The main driver was Switzerland, where revenue from online gaming was up by 30.1 per cent at €5.5m. That said, gross gaming revenue from slot machines outside of France was down by 6.3 per cent year-on-year at €9.5m. Beyond gaming, the group reported consolidated turnover of €9.5m from hotels, up by 7.8 per cent, and €3.9m from other operations.

The results contrast with those of Q2, when two casino reopenings in France helped boost gross gaming revenue by 2.7 per cent year-on-year. The operator reopened the former Lyon Vert casino as Pasino Grand-La Tour Salvagny after a two-year €2.1m renovation project, while Annemasse Casino reopened in January after closing for renovation in October 2022. In the latter case, an €8.1m renovation continues, but phase one completion saw the opening of a slots area.

For the year to date, gross gaming revenue stands at €526.4m, a rise of 1.3 per cent, and consolidated turnover €327.3m.