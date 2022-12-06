UK’s Grosvenor Casino rebrands to drop “traditional look and feel”

The UK casino brand has revealed a radical modern look as it aims to “move away from the stereotypical casino experience”.

UK.- The UK casino brand Grosvenor Casinos has revealed a major rebranding as it aims to convey a more modern experience. The revamp includes a completely redesigned logo, comprising an abstract G in a circle.

Grosvenor said the new branding was “stylish” and “fun” and aimed to “move away from the stereotypical casino experience” and the “traditional look and feel” of casinos. The rebrand will be applied at Grosvenor’s 52 land-based casinos and online.

Grosvenor Casinos Marketing Director Sarah Sculpher said: “In an ever-changing and multi-faceted world, repositioning the UK’s leading casino brand was never going to be easy. The scale and complexity of our gaming, leisure and hospitality offer on and offline required real foresight and a commitment to deliver change.

“Hours of extensive research, as well as customer insight of existing players and casino considerers, resulted in a transformational brand identify switch as Grosvenor Casinos looks to set itself apart from its competitors now and in the future.

“The repositioning exercise was all about opening up the world of Grosvenor and its amazing team of passionate experts to make it more accessible and welcoming to a new generation of customers who demand more from their time.”

The rebranding exercise includes a new TV advert called ‘Entertainment Time’, which has begun showing at venues and at GrosvenorCasinos.com. A new game, ‘Beat The Timer’, gives players 60 seconds in a supposed skill-based challenge to match symbols and win daily prizes.

Digital growth boosts Rank Group quarterly revenue

In August, Rank Group reduced its EBIT guidance for the full-year 2021-22 despite a 220.5 per cent increase in revenue in the third quarter. It cut its EBIT guidance from £55m–£65m to £47m–£55m.

It reported that net gaming revenue for the three months ending March 31 reached £156.4m, up from £48.7m in 2021 thanks to the normal operation of land-based casinos and bingo halls after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in the UK. Grosvenor Casinos generated £69.1m, up from £100,000 in the same three months in 2021.

Mecca bingo revenue bounced back from £300,000 to £34.1m, and Enricha venues in Spain generated £8m, an increase of 263.6 per cent year-on-year.

Last month, Rank Group advised investors that Steve Esom will end his tenure as a non-executive director at the end of the year. The former Waitrose managing director will leave his role as a corporate advisor and chair of Rank’s remuneration committee.

Lucinda Charles-Jones will replace Esom as chair of the remuneration committee and will also become non-executive director for workforce engagement from January 1.