GridRival launches daily fantasy sports in US

US.- GridRival, a sports betting app which offers games based upon Formula 1 and MotoGP series, has launched its daily fantasy sports offering in 23 US states. In addition to season-long leagues, the app now offers real-money contests based on global race series, including Formula 1 and MotoGP. Contests based on other series, including NASCAR, are in development.

The app, which launched in 2021, features real-money salary-cap daily fantasy contests, where users select drivers and constructors. It has developed a user base of over 200,000 users in the past year.

Ross Fruin, GridRival CEO and co-founder said: “Motorsports remains a hugely undervalued betting commodity, whose fans have, until now, not been effectively served by traditional operators. We are launching at the intersection of the rise of US sports betting, and the inexorable growth of motorsports.

“GridRival has already proven itself capable of targeting and engaging the motorsports fan base at scale with an authentic, richly-featured app, and the appetite for a motorsports-specific betting platform is clear, so we are thrilled to have launched our DFS offering.”

Jeff Shinrock, GridRival co-founder and CTO added: “GridRival has been built from the ground up with proprietary tech, including our own wallet and player account management solutions, scoring engines, and game management platform that allow more control over the product experience we can deliver to our users.”

Hollywood Casino partners with Kansas Speedway for Nascar Cup Series

Kansas Speedway’s Nascar Cup Series race was renamed Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook. Hollywood Casino built a Barstool Sportsbook. Nascar Hall of Famer and broadcast analyst Rusty Wallace made the announcement at a press conference. Fans were able to wager on Nascar and other sports during the September 9-11 race weekend.

Kansas Speedway was built in 2001 and hosts two annual Nascar race weekends. It pioneered the IndyCar Series in the 2000s. With its unpredictable track, Kansas has had 16 different winners in 32 races.