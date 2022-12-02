Grey Eagle Resort & Casino appoints Tyrone Waite as CEO

The Tsuut’ina Nation has named Tyrone Waite as the new Resort CEO.

Canada.- The Tsuut’ina Nation announced yesterday the appointment of Tyrone Waite as the Resort Chief Executive Officer for the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, effective December 1, 2022.

Located in Alberta, Canada, the resort includes a casino with more than 84,000 square feet of gaming action. This involves more than 1,000 slot machines, 40 gaming tables, six poker tables and a bingo hall. The resort also includes a four-star hotel and conference centre, and a 2,500-seat event centre.

Waite, who joins the team with over twenty years of Gaming expertise and will play an integral role in the Resort’s next phase of growth, said about his appointment: “I’m looking forward to firmly establishing Grey Eagle as a premier entertainment destination. It’s exciting to be working with the Tsuut’ina community, to develop the staff and to grow the business to ensure the ongoing success of the Nation for decades to come.”

“We are confident that with the addition of Mr. Waite, we will be well positioned to navigate the ever evolving economic and regulatory landscape of the Gaming industry,” explained Grey Eagle Gaming & Hospitality board chair, Brent Dodginghorse.

“Over the coming months, we are excited to transition the Resort Operations to Mr. Waite and execute our long-term growth strategy while continuing to make the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino a premier stay and play destination in Alberta. With the Tsuut’ina owned Taza Park Real Estate Development underway, visitors will be able to shop, eat and play on our lands. We are proud to welcome visitors to our Resort on the beautiful Tsuut’ina Nation and share a piece of our culture with every visit,” concluded Dodginghorse.