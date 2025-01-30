Greentube strengthens presence in Brazil with bet365 partnership

As part of the agreement, a selection of Greentube’s most popular games are now live with bet365.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has expanded its global footprint by launching its acclaimed content portfolio with bet365, one of the world’s leading online gaming companies, in the newly regulated Brazilian market.

As part of the agreement, a selection of Greentube’s most popular games, including the recent hit titles from the Piggy Prizes franchise and the award-winning Diamond Link series, are now live with bet365.

Additionally, top-performing classic titles such as Sizzling Hot Deluxe, Lucky Spin Jackpots, and the Diamond Mystery series will be integrated due to their proven success in the region, ensuring Brazilian players enjoy a premium gaming experience.

Greentube’s expansion into Brazil continues its strategy to increase its presence in regulated markets across the region, offering a wide range of games that cater to various player preferences.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, allowing Greentube to bring its high-quality content to a fresh audience in Brazil whilst continuing its mission to create standout and entertaining igaming content for operators worldwide.

David Bolas, commercial director at Greentube, said: “We are thrilled to launch with a key partner like bet365 on day one of this newly regulated market. This collaboration will allow us to expand our gaming footprint in Brazil further.

“The new regulatory environment represents an exciting opportunity to continue to offer our top-tier gaming content while guaranteeing a secure and enjoyable experience for players.”

A bet365 spokesperson added: “We are delighted to partner with Greentube and bring their diverse range of games to our platform in Brazil.

“Greentube’s reputation for delivering top-quality content aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing the best gaming experience for our customers. We look forward to a successful partnership to enhance our offering in this exciting new market.”



