DSTGAMING shortlisted for Zambezi Rising Star Award at Big Africa Summit 2025

Press release.- DSTGAMING has announced its shortlisting for the Zambezi Rising Star Award at Big Africa Summit 2025, a highly regarded event in the African igaming industry. This recognition highlights DSTGAMING innovation, growth, and contributions in providing cutting-edge white-label gaming solutions.

The Big Africa Summit 2025, set to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, will bring together industry leaders, regulators, and innovators from across the continent. The Zambezi Rising Star Award is designed to honour emerging companies that have demonstrated exceptional potential, technological advancements, and significant industry impact.

Recognising excellence in igaming solutions

The company said: “DSTGAMING has been a driving force in the igaming industry, delivering comprehensive white-label and turnkey solutions that empower operators to launch and scale their gaming platforms efficiently. The company’s commitment to technological excellence, regulatory compliance, and business growth has positioned it as a standout contender for this award.

“With a strong focus on seamless player experiences, robust security, and localised solutions, DSTGAMING has successfully expanded its presence across multiple markets. The recognition at Big Africa Summit further solidifies its reputation as a trusted partner in the igaming sector.”

A milestone in DSTGAMING journey

Being shortlisted for the Zambezi Rising Star Award marks a significant milestone for DSTGAMING. The company remains dedicated to driving sustainable growth and innovation in the industry while supporting operators with state-of-the-art solutions tailored to their market needs.

A spokesperson from DSTGAMING said: “As a company committed to delivering exceptional igaming solutions, this recognition at Big Africa Summit 2025 reinforces our vision and efforts in shaping the industry.

“We are honoured to be considered for this prestigious award and look forward to engaging with industry leaders at the event.”

Big Africa Summit 2025 – A gathering of industry experts

Big Africa Summit 2025 is a premier event that brings together gaming operators, regulators, technology providers, and industry stakeholders to discuss the latest trends, regulatory updates, and business opportunities in the African igaming sector. The awards ceremony will celebrate excellence and recognise key contributors who are driving the industry forward.

DSTGAMING looks forward to participating in the event, connecting with industry peers, and showcasing its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Stay tuned for the awards ceremony

The winners of the Zambezi Rising Star Award will be announced during Big Africa Summit 2025. DSTGAMING extends its gratitude to its partners, clients, and team for their continued support in achieving this milestone.

For more updates, follow DSTGAMING’s official channels and stay tuned for the award results at Big Africa Summit 2025.