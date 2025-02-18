TaDa Gaming is attending SBC Rio 2025

The company will display its latest releases and innovations.

Press release. TaDa Gaming will exhibit at the industry-leading SBC summit in Brazil this February 25 to 27. With 15,000 delegates and senior decision-makers attending, TaDa is anticipating significant opportunities to increase its footprint in the newly regulated market, where it has been building its reputation for quality gaming since 2023.

The multilingual TaDa team will host the bespoke Experience Zone at Stand B590. Top-performing Ocean King Jackpot and new theme release Fortune Zombie are leading the way in fishing-shooting innovation. With Fortune Zombie not due for public release until March, this is an unmissable opportunity to preview the future of fishing-shooting games.

Initially revealed at ICE Barcelona to huge acclaim, TaDa’s original ‘Arcade Machine’ will also be available to play alongside mobile fishing-shooting games as part of the on-stand entertainment and an introduction to these industry-changing releases.

With all slots, from the top-performing Fortune Gems and Money Coming to the recent hit title Lucky Jaguar certified for Brazil, working with TaDa’s single API could not be easier for seamless integrations. Showcasing its multi-product offering, which includes the KPI-busting TriLuck, DARKREEL and SurgeReel slot series, visitors can expect unmatched Latin American market expertise and benchmark localisation skills across all verticals.

In addition to its diverse portfolio, TaDa’s successful gamification tools, GiftCode and WIN CARD are proven to increase engagement and new player sign-up, and with GiftCode now applicable to fishing-shooting games, the joined-up offering from the innovative provider continues to deliver measurable ROI for casino operators.

A company representative said: “We have made our name synonymous with innovation in Brazil through our commitment to this exciting market. This has seen us signing client partnerships with both local and global operators as well as delivering our flagship tournament site, freeslotmatch.com, in record time.

“SBC Rio is a major destination for us to continue this growth. Our expert teams from Product and Business Development can’t wait to welcome our clients and visitors to Stand B590 to showcase how our fishing-shooting games and exciting new roadmap for 2025 will continue to create successful business opportunities.”