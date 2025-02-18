CT Interactive strengthens its presence in Bulgaria with newly certified games

Some of the newly certified games include: The New Queen of Fruits, Book of Power, Hyper Cuber Buy Bonus, Duck of Luck Buy Bonus and others.

Press release.- CT Interactive continues to strengthen its presence in its core market – Bulgaria by expanding its portfolio with a new selection of certified games. This latest certification reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering engaging and high-quality gaming content, providing operators with a diverse selection of fresh and innovative titles.

Martin Ivanov, chief operating officer at CT Interactive, said: “Bulgaria remains a key market for CT Interactive, and this certification is another step in our strategy to continuously provide top-tier, regulation-compliant games to our partners. We are dedicated to expanding our portfolio with exciting content that enhances player engagement while meeting the highest industry standards.”

Some of the newly certified games include: The New Queen of Fruits, Book of Power, Guardians of Asgard, Clover Queen, Piggy Crash, Fruits & Sweets Buy Bonus, Hyper Cuber Buy Bonus, Duck of Luck Buy Bonus and others. These titles showcase a mix of dynamic themes and innovative mechanics, designed to appeal to a wide range of player preferences.

The company said: “By ensuring compliance with the regulatory requirements, CT Interactive continues to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of certified gaming content. These games are now available for integration, allowing operators to enhance their platforms with proven, high-performing titles that cater to the evolving demands of the market.

“With this latest milestone, CT Interactive reaffirms its commitment to supporting operators in regulated jurisdictions with premium gaming solutions, further solidifying its role as a key player in the Bulgarian gaming industry.”