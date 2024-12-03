Greentube presents its latest festive release in the Diamond Link series, “Mighty Santa Boarded Up”

Mighty Santa Boarded Up is the new festive addition to Greentube's portfolio.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has announced its latest festive release in the popular Diamond Link series, Mighty Santa Boarded Up.

The Christmas-themed slot features symbols of cookies, reindeers, and dazzling diamonds adorning the reels.

The Diamond Link feature can be triggered by landing six or more scatters or filling the progress meter with diamond symbols. Once the feature is activated, all diamonds turn pink and their values convert into multipliers.

The feature starts with an explosion that creates one to four highlighted fields behind randomly selected diamonds on the reels. The multiplier is then shown on the sleigh and a game board with feature fields and a Santa character appears.

The title’s innovative board game mechanic adds an interactive layer to the gameplay. Players roll Santa’s dice to move him around the board, landing on fields that trigger spin bonuses, countdowns, multipliers, and other modifiers.

Modifiers include Spin Fields which awards one free spin where the diamonds remain sticky, Watch Fields which sees the Christmas countdown randomly determine whether the feature continues or ends, Special Fields that trigger add, multiplier or collect features, and Diamond Fields that double all diamond values present.

When time runs out on Santa’s watch, or all reel positions are filled, the Diamond Link™ feature ends, awarding diamond values and any successful Grand, Major, Minor, or Mini jackpots won. If all 15 positions on the reels are filled with diamonds, players are awarded the Grand Jackpot of a minimum of 1000x the bet.

Bernd Baumert, director of games production and operations at Greentube, said: “Diamond Link: Mighty Santa Boarded Up is the perfect festive addition to our portfolio, delivering an immersive and innovative experience with Christmas-themed mechanics and a visually innovative game board. We’re excited to bring this seasonal title to players looking to enjoy some Christmas magic while chasing big wins.”