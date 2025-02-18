BGaming introduces its latest slot, All-Star Fruits

Rapidly expanding content provider adds extra flavour to the classic slot format with Super Free Spins in All-Star Fruits.

Press release.- BGaming puts a fresh spin on an old classic with the release of All-Star Fruits. The new title combines the cosy nostalgia of old-school fruit machines with two exciting free spin bonuses.

All-Star Fruits is set on a 5×3 grid, with wins awarded when players land matching symbols across adjacent reels. The slot’s symbols channel classic slot imagery, including fruits, bells, bars, and sevens, all brought to life by an energetic disco soundtrack.

Players should also keep their eyes peeled for the Star Scatters. Landing three or more of these will launch the Free Spins bonus. Three, four, or five Scatters will trigger 10, 15, or 25 spins, respectively. During the round, multipliers of x1, x2, x3, x5, or x10 can be added to random wins.

There is also a chance to purchase the Magic Spins bonus for 150x the bet. In this Bonus game, players are guaranteed to receive multipliers of 2x to 25x on every win. If they wish, they can also purchase the standard Free Spins round for 75x their bet.

These two fun features contribute towards making All-Star Fruits a high-RTP, medium-volatility slot where small wins happen often, the game’s max jackpot of 1,500x packs a punch, and players will be constantly on the lookout for multipliers in anticipation of their next big win.