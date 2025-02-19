Proposed legislation to ban smoking in Iowa casinos moves forward

House Study Bill 148 seeks to remove the exemption that allows smoking on casino gaming floors.

US.- A proposal that would ban smoking at Iowa casinos is moving forward. House Study Bill 148, aims to remove the exemption that allows smoking on casino gaming floors to bring them in line with other venues. The bill was introduced by Republican representative Shannon Lundgren and has made it through the subcommittee stage.

In 2008, Iowa enacted a smoke-free air law which prohibited smoking in most public spaces, including restaurants, bars, and workplaces, with a few exceptions. Casinos were allowed to continue permitting smoking indoors, as were outdoor patios in some establishments that do not serve food

Health advocates support the bill, citing the positive impact of the 2008 law in reducing smoking rates, healthcare costs, and hospitalisations for smoking-related illnesses. Supporters say that since the smoke-free air law passed, the overall health of Iowans has improved, with cancer rates and smoking-related health issues declining. However, casinos argue that a smoking ban would lead to a loss of up to 30 per cent of revenue. They believe smokers would go to tribal casinos or those in neighbouring states where smoking is still allowed.