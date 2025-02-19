Allwyn UK CEO Andria Vidler named Advertising Association president

Andria has led the revitalisation of the UK National Lottery.

UK.- Andria Vidler, the CEO of UK National Lottery operator Allwyn UK, has been named president of the Advertising Association (AA). The role involves guiding the association’s strategic direction for advertising and promoting the importance of responsible advertising.

Vidler replaces Alessandra Bellini and will work with chair Dame Annette King and CEO Stephen Woodford. She will help direct the association’s work in key policy areas, including the Government’s industrial strategy, the responsible use of AI in advertising, sensitive areas like HFSS (junk food) restrictions and the promotion of UK advertising as a global hub for advertising within the creative industries.

Current priorities for the AA include its Value of Trust campaign, which focuses on rebuilding public trust in advertising, talent recruitment and retention, and positive action on climate change via the Ad Net Zero initiative.

Woodford said: “Firstly, I would like to thank Alessandra for her enormous contribution and commitment during her time as president. She has led the way, particularly in championing the importance of our industry implementing a clear and progressive talent recruitment and retention strategy to make sure we have the very best people working in our businesses.”

“I am delighted to welcome Andria, an impressive and respected leader in advertising and marketing, as our new President. Her strategic guidance and her experience across agencies, media owners and clients will be a huge asset to us and our members.”

Vidler was appointed to lead Allwyn UK in 2023 as the Czech operator prepared to take over the operation of the UK National Lottery in February 2024. Andria has led the revitalisation of the UK National Lottery.

She said: “I look forward to working with Stephen, Annette and the team at the AA, and building on the impressive work on behalf of members, to help them deliver responsible advertising that is trusted, inclusive and sustainable.”

Allwyn’s tech upgrades for the National Lottery have been plagued by delays, but the operator is trialling a new “hi-tech dispenser” for National Lottery scratch cards in an attempt to engage more customers.