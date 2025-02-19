Gaming Laboratories International promotes Zachary Kastelic to vice president of legal

He previously served as the company’s associate general counsel.

US.- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has promoted Zachary Kastelic to vice president of legal. He previously served as associate general counsel. In his new role, he will oversee GLI’s legal department, including contracts, due diligence, litigation and other general corporate matters.

Kastelic began his career at GLI in 2022 as assistant corporate counsel. Before joining GLI, he served as vice president of compliance and legal at PlayUp Limited.

He earned his J.D. from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. He also holds a Sports Wagering and Integrity Certificate from UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law and a Bachelor’s Degree from Ottawa University. He is a member of the Missouri Bar Association, Kansas Bar Association, US District Court for the Western District of Missouri and is an IAPP Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States.

GLI president and CEO James Maida said: “Compliance is our primary responsibility to the global gaming industry, and our legal team, alongside with our compliance teams, are at the forefront of our compliance efforts. I am very pleased that Zachary will be leading our global legal team helping to ensure we maintain the very highest levels of compliance as we continue to lead the industry in new technologies.”

GLI has promoted senior director of engineering Andrea Bossard to vice president of Engineering. In her new role, she works to optimise GLI’s delivery for land-based suppliers, regulators, and operators globally. Bossard has been with GLI since 2006, holding multiple management roles within the organisation.