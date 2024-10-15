Greentube announces its Halloween season release: “Calacas Cash”

Players will be immersed in a colourful celebration across the 6×5 pays anywhere title, with symbols comprising different skulls and jewels adorning the reels.

Press release.- Greentube is ramping up the excitement for the Halloween season with the launch of “Calacas Cash,” a vibrant Day of the Dead-themed slot that offers players bone-rattling win potential.

Players are immersed in a colourful celebration across the 6×5 pays anywhere title, with symbols comprising different skulls and jewels adorning the reels. Eight or more symbols must land for a win, with wild symbols enhancing the chances of forming winning combinations, and scatter symbols unlocking additional bonuses.

At the start of any spin, a collector position may be selected on any reel. This round will then guarantee that at least one coin stack will land. Throughout the base game, players are invited to collect special coin symbols that can appear on any spin. Landing the coins in the random collector position unlocks cash prizes ranging from 0.25x to 100x the bet.

The free games feature can be triggered when landing four or more scatter symbols, which initially awards 10 spins. For every additional four scatter symbols that appear, players will receive five extra spins, boosting the chances of hitting spooky wins. During free games, skull collector symbols remain locked, and any multiplier symbols collected will increase the multiplier value by one, delivering plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The popular bonus buy feature can also be purchased, activating Free Games at any time for 50x the current total bet.

Bernd Baumert, director of games production and operations at Greentube, said: “Calacas Cash offers a thrilling combination of festive fun and rewarding gameplay. With its unique Coin Collectors feature, tumbling reels, and the opportunity to unlock Free Games, we’re confident this game will capture the imagination of players looking for spooky seasonal fun and high-volatility action.”