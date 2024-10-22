Greentube expands in Ukraine with Casino UA partnership

The latest deal cements Greentube’s European foothold and sees it reach a new audience in Ukraine.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has launched its content portfolio with Casino UA, strengthening its presence in the European market.

A mix of over 100 popular land-based games and the latest online hits from the supplier has been rolled out with the local operator, including Book of Ra, Sizzling Hot, and Piggy Prizes series.

The latest partnership cements Greentube’s European foothold and sees it reach a new audience in Ukraine, a market it entered in 2021.

Casino UA is a regulated operator in Ukraine, offering a premium gaming experience to its growing customer base through content from the industry’s leading suppliers.

Opher Ben Zvi, team leader sales operations at Greentube, said: “We’re thrilled to expand our reach in Ukraine through this partnership with Casino UA. This collaboration allows us to bring our popular land-based titles alongside our latest online hits to a whole new audience. Since entering the Ukrainian market in 2021, it’s been a priority to grow our presence, and this partnership with a leading operator like Casino UA is a significant step forward.”

Olexandr Babenko, director at Casino UA, added: “Greentube’s diverse selection of games is truly impressive, as the provider aims to deliver the exact gaming experience players desire, catering to a wide range of preferences. We welcome Greentube to the Casino UA club. Together with top developers, we’re bringing the best gaming experience to Ukrainian players.”

