Greentube celebrates the spirit of the Lunar New Year with its latest release: Golden Roar BOOM

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, is celebrating the spirit of the Lunar New Year in its latest release Golden Roar BOOM, where every spin could lead to festive wins.

Set against a vibrant backdrop of traditional Lunar New Year celebrations, players can experience the excitement of lanterns, cymbals and lucky token symbols adorning the 5×3 grid, with special scatter symbols that can double winnings when substituting for others.

When six or more Boom Bonus symbols land anywhere on the grid, players will activate the game’s headline feature, the Golden Roar BOOM, which offers a chance to win one of two available jackpots.

During the Golden Roar BOOM feature, a seventh additional reel is triggered, each with five individual spinning positions. Starting with two Boom Pays on reels three and five, the number of initial Boom Spins corresponds to the number of Boom Bonus symbols that triggered the feature.

Each new symbol is held and automatically combined to maximise the Boom Pay potential. For those with the luck of the lion, three Grand symbols during the feature award the coveted Grand Jackpot of 3,000x the bet. The feature comes to an end when either no more Boom Spins remain, or when all 35 positions on the grid are filled.

The game is the latest addition to Greentube’s diverse portfolio of games with the mix of traditional and innovative content resonating with players all over the globe.

Bernd Baumert, director of Games Production and Operations at Greentube, said: “Golden Roar BOOM takes everything players love about traditional slot gameplay and infuses it with the exciting energy of Lunar New Year celebrations.

“The Boom Feature and jackpot opportunities in the bonus are particularly thrilling, and we can’t wait to see players enjoy the fresh and rewarding gameplay this title offers.”