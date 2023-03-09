Greentube agrees on deal with SYNOT Games that sees slots land on StarGames.de

The deal will see a number of SYNOT’s most popular games available at StarGames.de.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Gaming and Entertainment division, is set to boost its product offering in Germany after agreeing on a content deal with supplier SYNOT Games.

The deal will see a number of SYNOT’s newest and most popular games made available to play at StarGames.de, Greentube’s German-facing online gaming site.

SYNOT titles such as Book of Secrets, Zeus Wild Thunder and Hunter’s Spirit will be amongst the first games to be rolled out on the site, with more to follow in the coming months.

StarGames, known in the online gaming industry as the first brand to offer the original Book of Ra title to online players in Germany, successfully obtained a nationwide licence from the Gambling Authority of the Federal States (GGL) last month to offer online slots across the entire country.

The operator has since established a strong presence, offering a large portfolio of slots to its expanding network of players.

While the initial roll-out of SYNOT’s content will take place in Germany, the partnership could be extended to other markets where Greentube is active.

Laszlo Pados, brand manager at StarGames, said: “Welcoming SYNOT Games’ collection of hit content to StarGames is very exciting for us. Their games are hugely popular amongst German players, so this partnership was a logical choice in our strategy towards making StarGames.de a market leader of online slots in Germany. We’re sure that our customers will welcome this addition and continue to enjoy our ever-growing library of online slots.”

Martina Hrabinska, chief commercial officer at SYNOT Games, said: “It is a great achievement for us to sign another great deal with Greentube that signifies a meaningful milestone in the development of our presence in regulated markets. We are delighted and convinced that our prestigious collection of games will be well-received and enjoyed by their players, through their online gambling brand StarGames.de.”

