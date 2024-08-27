Greentube announces its latest addition to the Lone Star series, “Lone Star Link: Grizzly Wins Linked”

Greentube’s latest slot, “Lone Star Link: Grizzly Wins Linked”, offers an exciting gameplay with wild symbols, bonus spins, and jackpots up to 2,250x, set in a rugged mountainous landscape.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has announced the release of its latest title in the Lone Star series, “Lone Star Link: Grizzly Wins Linked.”

Set high up in the mountainous terrain, foxes, moose and bear symbols adorn the title’s five reels, with static and progressive jackpots as well as epic bonus features packed in for the chance to win wild prizes.

Landing five or more identical symbols anywhere on the reels awards a win with wild symbols substituting for all symbols except the star, multiplier star or extra row star.

When five or more star symbols land in the same round it triggers the bonus spin feature in which stars become sticky and three spins are rewarded. Every new star symbol that lands resets the spins back to three.

Each star holds a random cash prize, with the value of all those present granted at the end of the bonus spin feature. If all positions on the grid are filled, players are rewarded with the grand jackpot of 2,250x.

Landing a +1 row star in the bonus round or during the base game to trigger the bonus round, adds an additional row to the grid for the duration of the feature, maximising winning potential. Multiplier stars can also be collected throughout the bonus, increasing the multiplier to the left of the grid. All star values will then be multiplied by the multiplier at the end of the bonus spin feature.

For further excitement, any round where one or more stars land but does not trigger the bonus feature, the grizzly wins collect feature can be activated in which all star values are collected and their values immediately awarded.

This is the latest entry to Greentube’s award-winning portfolio, following in the footsteps of “Magnificent Merlin,” “Piggy Prizes: Wish of Riches” and “Silver Lux Big Win Spinner.”

Bernd Baumert, director of Games Production and Operations at Greentube, said: “Lone Star Link: Grizzly Wins Linked is a great addition to the growing Lone Star family of slots, offering an expansion of the established mechanic within that family.

“Furthermore, we are thrilled to serve up this action-packed adventure, expanding our complete portfolio of engaging and immersive games. With four exciting jackpots and multiple ways to increase the winning potential, we are sure players will enjoy the blend of free spin and multiplier features that this latest title has to offer.”