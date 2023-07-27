Greentube increases Belgian footprint through Betway launch

The integration of content into Betway’s platform took place through the iForium aggregation platform.

Press release.- Greentube has expanded its reach in the regulated Belgian market by taking its games live with leading operator and long-term partner Betway.

The casino portfolio, now available to Belgian players at Betway.be, includes a wide range of classic Greentube favourites, including Hot Cubes, Starliner and Book of Ra deluxe. All three slots have enduring popularity in the local market as a result of their strong performance as NOVOMATIC titles in the country’s strong land-based sector.

The integration of content into Betway’s platform took place through the iForium aggregation platform.

The launch, which serves to further strengthen Greentube’s position in Belgium, is the latest landmark to be reached as part of the long-term alliance in regulated markets worldwide with Betway.

Jordan Wall, sales & key account manager at Greentube, said: “We are delighted to deliver popular digital takes on all-time classic slots to more players in Belgium, through our valued partner Betway. We believe that the market will respond favourably to the selection of entertainment that we are providing, further enhancing our presence in this key regulated market.”

See also: Greentube brings the holiday feeling with the release of Juicy Riches

Anthony Werkman, CEO of Betway, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Greentube, a leading provider of classic gaming content, to our portfolio in Belgium. Their premium selection of player-favourite titles is a perfect fit for our casino, giving our customers more exciting games to enjoy in a fair, safe and responsible environment.”