Greentube brings the holiday feeling with the release of Juicy Riches

Press release.- Just in time for summer, Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has released Juicy Riches, its most refreshing title yet, offering mouthwatering wins.

Set on a sunny beach surrounded by palm trees and a bar, the reels are made up of tall drinks glasses, serving up fruity symbols and ice cubes.

The game’s Arrow Trail feature can see the available win lines increase from 20 to 50 by expanding the reels to a maximum of 6×5 and filling the glasses with Juicy Riches symbols for extra win potential.

Each win lights up a position on the trail sat above the reels, with four or more needed to trigger one of the bonus features where a new arrow trail gives players the chance to win additional free spins.

Standard, Stacked, Mega and Colossal Free Spins are available in this summery title as the arrow moves up the trail, offering up to 10 free spins.

A gamble feature is also available in certain jurisdictions, offering players extra excitement by simply choosing whether a red or a black card will be the next one revealed in a deck of cards.

Michael Bauer, CFO/CGO at Greentube, said: “Juicy Riches really serves up a refreshingly good slot that is perfect for the summer. An expanding reel window and several bonuses offer great excitement while the beach bar theme and the popular classic fruit symbols being used to create summery drinks on the reels really make this a title that stands out and is a welcomed addition to our Home of Games.”