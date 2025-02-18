iGC Summit Africa: operators and affiliates go free

The event will be held at the Marrakesh Parc Expo in Morocco.

The event will take place from May 26 through May 29.

Press release.- Operators and affiliates can attend Africa’s most exciting new igaming conference for free, organisers confirmed. As a result, more key decision makers will attend iGC Summit Africa, creating additional value for paying attendees like suppliers and tech providers.

The Marrakesh Parc Expo in Morocco will be packed with exhibitors and delegates for the inaugural iGC Summit Africa event, which will run from May 26 through May 29. It offers exciting business and networking opportunities in a continent enjoying significant igaming growth.

Alexandra Cernescu, CEO of iGC Africa said: “By offering free admission to operators and affiliates, we’ll create more opportunities for our paying suppliers, like platforms, payments, marketing, and software companies. Their investment in a ticket will reap bigger rewards as we attract more key people from operators and affiliates, not just from Africa but from Europe, the Far East, and further afield.”

The organisers stated: “The small investment for suppliers and service providers means the summit can maintain exclusivity, ensuring meaningful interactions rather than visitors being overwhelmed with sales pitches. The focus will be on doing business rather than footfall.”

A busy schedule is already planned for what is expected to be 12,000 delegates. While there will be a large expo space, networking opportunities and a roster of interesting and educational speakers will add significant value.

Cernescu added: “We’re working on introducing 100+ speakers, 400+ exhibitors and sponsors, 20+ networking events and the first igaming Africa Awards. The schedule is not to be missed for any igaming business serious about staying on top of the latest trends and making meaningful connections in Africa.”

Visitors to the Marrakesh summit can book quality accommodation in three top-tier local hotels, which have been set aside for attendees.

Many people who have already registered have mentioned how they look forward to the opportunity to discover Morocco before or after the Summit. There’s the rich culture and history of Marrakesh, but the Atlas Mountains, Fez, and even the Sahara Desert are well worth exploring for the more adventurous.

The organisers said: “You won’t want to miss this amazing opportunity to attend an igaming summit in an incredible destination. To find out more about what’s on offer and why you should register now, visit the the iGC Summit Africa website.”