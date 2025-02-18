Infingame boosts games portfolio with Kendoo collaboration

Under the agreement, Kendoo’s games will be rolled out across Infingame’s aggregation platform.

Press release.- igaming aggregator Infingame has further expanded its dynamic games portfolio by joining forces with Kendoo, an emerging casino content provider already renowned for its engaging and innovative titles. Under the agreement, Kendoo’s full suite of highly engaging slots and table games will be rolled out to operators across Infingame’s cutting-edge aggregation platform.

The deal will significantly boost the reach and visibility of Kendoo’s premium content across the LatAm market, while also delivering an even broader selection of fresh, compelling games for Infingame’s partners, each designed to captivate players and drive engagement.

With Kendoo’s diverse portfolio now integrated into Infingame’s platform, which totals more than 16,000 curated games, the aggregator has ambitious plans to continue its expansion in 2025 – underlining its commitment to delivering a world-class gaming experience that caters to every type of player.

Commenting on the partnership, Inna Pakhiyanina, chief business development officer at Infingame, said: “Our mission at Infingame has always been to provide operators with the most exciting, innovative casino content the industry has to offer. Partnering with Kendoo allows us to do just that with its reputation as an exciting and fast-growing studio. This is a fantastic move that not only enhances our platform but also gives our partners access to some of the most engaging games on the market. Kendoo has a proven track record of delivering high-quality, player-centric content, and we’re thrilled to offer their games to our operators.”

The company stated: “Renowned as a disruptive force in the igaming sector, Infingame’s aggregation platform has been designed specifically to empower operators looking to tap into new markets across Latin America.”

Boasting an extensive portfolio of 16,000+ games from 200+ game providers, Infingame’s platform is powered by state-of-the-art technology that enables operators and game studios to scale their business across new markets, all made available via a single API integration.