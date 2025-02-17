DSTGAMING announced as Main Entrance Sponsor for Big Africa Summit 2025

This sponsorship underscores DSTGAMING’s commitment to the growth and development of Africa’s igaming industry.

As the Main Entrance Sponsor, DSTGAMING will have a prominent presence throughout the event that will take place February 17-20, in Botswana.

Press release.- DSTGAMING has announced it sponsors Big Africa Summit 2025 as the Main Entrance Sponsor. The highly anticipated event will take place from February 17-20, 2025, at The Grand Palm Hotel Casino and Convention Resort in Gaborone, Botswana.

This sponsorship underscores DSTGAMING’s commitment to the growth and development of Africa’s igaming industry, providing operators with the tools and technology they need to succeed in the evolving market. As a key player in the sector, DSTGAMING continues to empower businesses with customised, fully integrated gaming solutions designed for the African landscape.

Supporting igaming expansion in Africa

With Africa emerging as one of the fastest-growing igaming markets, operators are looking for robust, scalable, and compliant platforms to establish a foothold in the region. DSTGAMING, known for its turnkey white-label solutions, is dedicated to helping businesses navigate regulatory challenges, streamline operations, and enhance player experiences.

Big Africa Summit 2025: A key event for the igaming sector

Big Africa Summit is a premier gathering of industry professionals, including regulators, operators, affiliates, and technology providers. The event will feature in-depth discussions on market dynamics, compliance, and the future of igaming in Africa, making it an essential conference for those looking to succeed in the region.

As the Main Entrance Sponsor, DSTGAMING will have a prominent presence throughout the event, providing attendees with exclusive insights into its white-label igaming solutions, platform capabilities, and localised strategies designed for African markets.