Oddsgate announces its partnership with SBC Summit Rio

The company confirms its participation as a sponsor of the SBC Summit Rio and unveils insights from the study “The Future of igaming in 2050”.

Press release.- Oddsgate has announced its role as a sponsor of the SBC Summit Rio and has shared key findings from the “The Future of igaming in 2050” study. In its second edition in the marvellous city of Rio de Janeiro, the SBC Summit Rio, taking place from February 25 to 27, is growing and moving to a new venue: Riocentro, which will host the more than 15,000 participants expected at the event. Oddsgate is excited to be part of it again, now in a different market scenario.

Wagner Fernandes, CMO of the B2B platform company, states: “It is always a pleasure to be in Brazil and closely follow the market and our clients. Although this is a period of regulatory transition, it is also an exciting time for Brazilians who are now structuring the industry to welcome players in a safer, more responsible, and well-organised way. It requires adaptation but draws attention and focus, becoming an ocean of opportunities that we are ready to seize to the fullest.”

With the event taking place close to Carnival, Oddsgate will bring even more colour and energy to the conference, blending innovation with the vibrant atmosphere of Rio de Janeiro, especially during this festive season. In addition to sponsoring the event and showcasing at stand B970, Oddsgate will also be highlighted in two-panel discussions:

Wagner Fernandes , CMO of Oddsgate, will present the results of the study “The End of Gaming as We Know It? Research Reveals Predictions for 2050” on February 27 at 1:40 PM in Conference Room 2. The audience will gain exclusive insights into how AI, Blockchain, Virtual Reality, and new forms of betting could completely redefine the market in the coming decades.

Guilherme Graziani, head of business development – Latin America, will moderate the panel "Reinventing Traditional Sectors: Horse Racing, Lottery, and Bingo" on February 27, from 12:20 PM to 1:00 PM, alongside Fátima Bana (CEO of Lampions.bet), Marcelo Vazão (Head of Insights and Games at Playpix.com), and Carlos Aureliano (Director of New Business at Sorte Online).

Looking ahead to the future of igaming

Recently, Oddsgate published a study on 2025 trends, focusing on acquisition, retention, and engagement, which is still available for download on the company’s website. Now, it goes further, expanding its vision to 2050, exploring topics such as predictive artificial intelligence, quantum cryptocurrencies, and neural interfaces.

Fernandes said: “With so many changes happening, we noticed many questions and few answers. How will technology impact the player experience? How can operators and regulators prepare? These are some of the questions that guided us in this study. Now, with this in hand, we can fulfil our goal of providing information and predictive scenarios that offer strategic guidance for operators, regulators, and global stakeholders.”

In this exclusive SBC presentation, Oddsgate’s CMO will reveal the study’s key findings for the first time. Attendees will also be able to access the complete material firsthand before its official release.

Even though the future remains uncertain, Oddsgate reaffirms its commitment to research, innovation, and delivering strategic insights to the market. Despite being a young company, soon celebrating its third anniversary, it has already proven its ability to grow and empower the operations of clients and partners worldwide.

The company focuses on aligning innovation with integrity, ensuring that technological advancements enhance the player experience while promoting security, transparency, and trust within the betting community.