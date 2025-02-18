GR8 Tech named “Best iGaming Platform in Europe 2025″

The International Investor Magazine recognised GR8 Tech as the “Best iGaming Platform in Europe 2025.”

Press release.- GR8 Tech has been recognised as the “Best iGaming Platform in Europe 2025” by International Investor Magazine. Known for its in-depth market analysis and insights for the global investment community, the publication conducted thorough research into GR8 Tech’s market presence, achievements, and industry reputation before granting the award.

According to the company, this recognition “underscores GR8 Tech’s commitment to excellence, operational efficiency, and high-performance solutions tailored to operators worldwide—a clear showcase of its growing impact within and beyond the igaming industry.”

The International Investor Magazine commented: “GR8 Tech’s award reflects the quality and adaptability of their solutions, offering an impressive level of customization and embracing artificial intelligence to enhance the innovation.”

Driving growth and innovation in igaming

In its latest year of operations, GR8 Tech has demonstrated outstanding performance across multiple key areas, driven by continuous product improvements and client success. The company introduced over 200 new features and platform enhancements, improving operator efficiency and player engagement. Innovations led to a 125 per cent increase in total bets placed and expanded event coverage to 125,000 monthly events. GR8 Tech’s advancements also helped operators maximise profitability, with sportsbook margins reaching 8 per cent, outperforming the industry average of 5-6 per cent.

As a result, the company attracted over 40 new clients in the past year and now powers more than 50 live operator brands. Through advanced margin management and personalised odds strategies, these operators saw a significant increase in profits while reducing manual workloads by up to 95 per cent thanks to GR8 Tech’s AI-driven automation. The ongoing focus on clients’ success has fueled GR8 Tech’s own growth, culminating in a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in turnover.

Yevhen Krazhan, CBDO at GR8 Tech, said: “Winning Best iGaming Platform in Europe 2025 reflects our relentless drive for innovation and operator success. Our goal is to improve the igaming market with even more advanced technology and tailored strategies. The award by International Investor Magazine validates the real, measurable results we deliver to our clients every day.”

With bold plans for 2025, including the launch of a crypto platform and next-gen AI features, GR8 Tech is leading industry trends. “As operators seek smarter, more profitable solutions, GR8 Tech remains the platform of choice for sustainable growth and success in igaming,” concluded the company.



