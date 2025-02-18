Bede Gaming integrates GamProtect into player platform

The software provider doubles down on player protection by joining the first wave of operators & suppliers to enrol in the industry’s most advanced safety solution.

Press release.- With a dedication to Player Health in its product strategy, data-driven software supplier Bede Gaming – a part of the German Merkur Group – proved actions speak louder than words by joining the first wave of companies to support the UK’s new GamProtect scheme.

Developed as a means to keep customers who are displaying problem gambling behaviours safe, GamProtect provides a mechanism for participating UK operators to compliantly and securely share data regarding vulnerable customers across the network of operators within the GamProtect program.

Utilising a marker-based system that informs other participating operators that a customer has been added to the GamProtect database, the scheme aims to foster a collaborative approach to monitoring player safety that will support the long-term sustainability of the industry. Bede Gaming being an early adopter of the new scheme certainly tracks with the award-winning platform’s reputation for supplying pioneering solutions to its partners.

The addition of the GamProtect integration builds on the comprehensive suite of responsible gaming features that the Bede platform offers through both in-house product tools and integrations with best-in-class third-party providers. From robust play limits and restrictions to sophisticated real-time monitoring and proactive interventions, Bede’s product toolkit and customisable player protection functionality support and enable the player health ambitions of its partners. Whilst some features, like GamProtect, are bespoke to certain markets, Bede’s platform and product are developed to be configurable to any operator requirement, across jurisdictions and regulations.

Colin Cole-Johnson, chief executive officer at Bede Gaming, said: “Bede has a reputation for being the Safest Place to Play so is always going to be at the forefront for such initiatives. We’re proud to be continuing in this way by already being able to offer GamProtect for our UK customers. I believe the expansion of the GamProtect scheme is a critical step forward in helping to protect vulnerable customers from gambling harm.”

Kane Purdy Chair of the board of GamProtect Ltd, said: “It is great to see a leading B2B supplier like Bede onboard to the industry’s most advanced safety solution, GamProtect. Customer protection is front and centre for the industry and innovators are seeing the value that GamProtect can provide. We are delighted to welcome Bede as an early adopter of GamProtect and this reflects our shared vision of effective customer protection.”