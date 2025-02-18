Amusnet takes centre stage as Platinum Headline Sponsor at SBC Rio 2025

This participation underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Brazilian market and advancing its broader regional expansion strategy.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced its participation as a Platinum Headline Sponsor at Brazil’s premier industry event, the SBC Summit Rio 2025. This year’s summit, held from February 25-27 at Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro, coincides with the vibrant start of Rio’s iconic Carnival week, creating the perfect backdrop for a spectacular celebration of entertainment, passion, and innovation. With an impressive stand design, interactive engagements, and exciting product innovations across online casinos, live casinos, and land-based verticals, Amusnet is set to deliver a memorable experience.

This participation underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Brazilian market and advancing its broader regional expansion strategy. A key milestone in this journey is the company’s recent achievement of game certification for Brazil. It demonstrates Amusnet’s commitment to meeting regulatory standards in one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming markets while strengthening its reputation as a reliable provider. The first batch of certified games includes 170 selected titles from the company’s extensive portfolio.

Marco Pequeno, country manager for Brazil at Amusnet, said: “Brazil is a key market for us. Our participation in SBC Rio 2025 as a Platinum Headline Sponsor marks another step in expanding our presence in the region. We look forward to welcoming partners to our impressive stand and showcasing our top-performing products and new releases, together with our premium slot cabinet series – Type S.” Marco Pequeno will also join the discussion panel, “Room for One More? Success in a Post-Gold Rush Market,” where he will share valuable insights into Amusnet’s business strategy for Brazil.

At SBC Rio 2025, the company will showcase player-favorite slot games like 20 Golden Coins, Candy Palace, Cocktail Rush, Hot Deco, together with new titles like Stoichkov #8, Cavemen & Dinosaurs, Dancing Dead, etc. Moreover, the company will present its new jackpot systems and promotional tools, designed to boost player engagement and retention.

Amusnet’s Type S is the company’s first-ever slot cabinet series, crafted to meet the highest standards of the global Land-based casino industry. It is the result of a significant investment and two years of dedicated effort by over 100 Amusnet professionals. Type S combines cutting-edge technology, premium design, and exceptional player engagement, powered by the AmuseBox platform, which offers a selection of 52 titles, including top-performing and new releases such as the cascade slot Crazy Red and the celebrity slot Stoichkov #8. At SBC Summit Rio, visitors can experience firsthand the Type S 27, Type S 32, and Type S 50F models.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore one of the most anticipated upcoming releases – the cascade slot Crazy Red. Presenting the increasingly popular “tumbling reels” mechanic, a lively theme, dynamic characters, and engaging special features, Crazy Red delivers an exciting gameplay experience. Adding to the thrill, visitors can meet the game’s adventurous mascot, who will bring energy and fun to the event, offering an exciting chance to win instant prizes.

Amusnet invites attendees to visit stand B680 at SBC Summit Rio 2025 to experience top-notch entertainment, explore its latest gaming innovations, and discuss collaboration opportunities in Brazil’s vibrant gaming market.