Greentube takes popular content live in Latvia with TonyBet

TonyBet offers sports betting, online casino and live casino in Latvia through TonyBet.lv domain.

Press release.- Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has further extended its presence in the regulated market of Latvia by taking its content live with TonyBet following a successful integration.

TonyBet’s customers in the Baltic state can now enjoy a wide range of classic Greentube and blue chip NOVOMATIC titles, including Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe and Sizzling Hot, as well as modern hits from the Diamond Link and Cash Connections range.

TonyBet, which offers sports betting, online casino and live casino in Latvia through the TonyBet.lv domain is also set to roll out Greentube content in the regulated market of Spain. The ambitious operator currently has 10 online gambling licences worldwide and is committed to adhering to the best practices to protect players’ interests.

Greentube has a long-standing presence in the Baltic states, where its varied portfolio of iconic online slots has proven to be a hit with players, while expansion across Europe continues to be a key pillar within the company’s growth strategy.

Opher Ben Zvi, deputy head of sales & key account management at Greentube, said: “This deal with TonyBet offers further evidence of our commitment to players in the Baltics and it’s fantastic to see our games go live in Latvia with such a significant operator. TonyBet has made great strides in recent years in building a large customer base, with safer gambling at the heart of its strategy, and we also look forward to serving its players in Spain in due course.”

Davis Skulte, hame providers key account manager at TonyBet, said: “We always aim to deliver a best-in-class experience for our customers. Greentube, as one of the largest gaming providers, ticks all the boxes. We are convinced that this will result in a striking partnership and mutual growth in Latvia, soon to be followed by Spain and other markets. Greentube brings a diverse range of content to the region and we’re pleased to be able to offer its games to our players across the globe.”