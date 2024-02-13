Greentube and Superbet expand partnership to Brazil

The direct integration marks the parties’ first venture into Latin America together, following a collaboration in other markets.

Press release.- The NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, Greentube, has grown its relationship with Superbet by taking its comprehensive range of content live with the operator in Brazil, marking further Latin American growth.

Greentube’s long-standing global partner, Superbet, can now leverage the studio’s range of slots including classic player favourites including Cash Connection – Sizzling Hot, Charming Lady’s Boom and Book of Ra Bingo.

The direct integration via Superbet’s platform marks the parties’ first venture into Latin America together, following a collaboration in other markets.

In addition, the extended partnership offers significant exposure in a vibrant Brazilian market thanks to the operator’s established presence in the country.

Jelena Popovic, regional manager at Greentube, said: “Latin America is a key region for us so going live in Brazil with a major name like Superbet maintains our strategy there.

“We’re now in front of even more players than before and we’re confident that our already high-performing content will continue to thrive with the greater exposure this development delivers.”

At the same time, Nicholas Yu, head of content & Live Casino at Superbet said: “Greentube’s games are well known to players in the market so now being able to offer them brings added value to our brand and our loyal players.

“We’ve worked with our friends at Greentube for some time now in several different regions so being able to add Brazil to that list is particularly pleasing and takes our relationship to a new level.”