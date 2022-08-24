Greentube announces C-level changes

The changes are designed to bolster the work of ADMIRAL and Greentube across various areas of online entertainment.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has appointed Felipe Ludeña as its first chief sportsbook officer. Meanwhile Georg Gubo has taken up the position as Managing Director at ADMIRAL Sportwetten alongside him.

Ludeña, who is currently managing director for ADMIRAL Sportwetten GmbH, officially joined Greentube GmbH on 1st August 2022, taking up a seat on the company’s board as part of a strategic move to strengthen the collaboration between the two companies.

It has also been confirmed that Georg Gubo will combine his new role of managing director at ADMIRAL Sportwetten with his current position as Greentube’s COO.

The changes are designed to bolster the work of ADMIRAL and Greentube – both of which are part of the NOVOMATIC Group of companies – across various areas of online entertainment.

Felipe Ludeña, MD for ADMIRAL Sportwetten and chief sportsbook officer at Greentube, said: “With our continued strong performance in regulated markets across the world, it is a natural evolution for Greentube to fully immerse itself in the wider entertainment industry.

“I am honoured to be appointed as the company’s first chief sportsbook officer. While Greentube has a vast heritage in online gaming, we want to engage players across a variety of different online verticals in future months and years.”

Georg Gubo, managing director of ADMIRAL Sportwetten and chief operations officer at Greentube, said: “There are clear synergies between ADMIRAL and Greentube that can help to drive growth for both parties. These new appointments will help to inform that strategy.

“On a personal note, it’s a privilege to join a company as prestigious as ADMIRAL as managing director and I believe the future is bright for all involved.”