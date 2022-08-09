Greentube enhances its market presence in the Netherlands and Belgium with Circus

Greentube is able to offer its games through Dutch and Belgian supplier licences.

Following the regulation of the Dutch market last year, Greentube has struck a number of deals in the Netherlands through its partner Gaming1’s platform.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has taken its wide-ranging games catalogue live in the regulated Dutch and Belgian markets with Gaming1’s B2C brand Circus.

Circus customers in both countries can now enjoy titles from Greentube’s comprehensive portfolio, which includes an array of top-performing classics such as Random Runner™, Club 2000™ Casino and Grand Slam™ Casino, along with classic NOVOMATIC games such as Book of Ra™, Lucky Lady’s Charm™, Always Hot™ and many more.

The successful integration took place through Greentube partner Gaming1’s platform and complements a host of deals the supplier has struck in the Netherlands following the regulation of the market last year.

A leading light in the Low Countries, Circus is certified by Dutch gaming regulator de Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) and Belgium’s Gaming Commission. Greentube is able to offer its games through Dutch and Belgian supplier licences, which include all requisite game certifications.

Andy Duschek, Sales and Key Account Manager for the Netherlands at Greentube, said: “Our games have generated a very positive reaction from customers in the Dutch market and we are now aiming to build on that positive start.

“This deal with Circus, enhancing our presence in both the Netherlands and Belgium, gives us the chance to offer more players than ever before the chance to take part in a gaming experience that is honed to their localised preferences.”

David Carrion, COO Interactive at Gaming1, said: “At Gaming1, we aim to offer our customers a smooth, fun and innovative gaming experience in an entertaining and secure environment.

“Greentube offers the perfect balance of traditional and new titles, providing everything players could want in both the Netherlands and Belgium. We believe this is only the start of a very fruitful collaboration.”

Greentube gains Ontario licence in further North American expansion

Greentube received its supplier licence from the regulator in Ontario, as it targets further success in markets across North America.

The new licence, gained from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), will see Greentube enter a market which implemented online regulation for the first time earlier this year. It follows on from other launches in Canada, including British Columbia, Manitoba and Quebec, while Greentube has also entered the regulated US market in New Jersey and Michigan.

Games from Greentube’s extensive portfolio including Diamond Cash™: Mighty Elephant, Diamond Cash™: Mighty Sevens and Diamond Cash™: Oasis Riches, as well as other titles developed specifically for players in North America, will be available in the market for operators imminently.

With a population of 14.5 million and a projected market size of CA$800m, Ontario will become a region of great importance to Greentube in the coming months as it forms new operator partnerships.