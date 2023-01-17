Greentube acquires majority stake in Alteatec

Key management duo set to take on roles at the newly acquired company as Greentube bolsters its B2B offering with leading tech.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has acquired a controlling shareholding in the market-leading iGaming management system and platform provider Alteatec.

The deal, which sees Greentube Austria acquire a majority stake in the Malta-based IT company, allows Greentube to significantly bolster its own B2B offering by utilising Alteatec’s leading iGaming management system and platform technology Olympus One.

In addition, Greentube will improve on its award-winning content portfolio by using Alteatec’s key live dealer streaming and voiceover technology, further cementing its reputation as a leading supplier of content to the iGaming industry. Combining Alteatec technology with Novo Unity, the electronic table games technology of NOVOMATIC, will enable Greentube to provide 360-degree solutions, both offline and online.

Established in Austria in 2001, Alteatec has built a strong reputation for itself as a global supplier of solutions in the iGaming sector. Its core product Olympus One is a leading iGaming management system and it has also developed other key solutions including the Alteatec Safe Server.

Olympus One is not only a state-of-the-art system that offers Bonus Engines, Duel Tournaments, and other gamification tools but also implements a new approach that connects the online world with land-based arcades and casinos via the new Landbased Connection and Partner modules.

As part of the acquisition, Greentube CEO Thomas Graf and COO Georg Gubo will become Managing Directors of Alteatec, alongside current MD Christian Sael.

This announcement is the latest in a series of high-profile mergers and acquisitions led by Greentube as the company further extends its presence across regulated markets worldwide.

Thomas Graf, CEO at Greentube, said: “I am delighted to start 2023 in such momentous fashion. Alteatec is a market-leader in iGaming technology and being able to utilise its talented and experienced team is going to be game-changing for Greentube going forward.”

Georg Gubo, COO at Greentube, said: “It’s incredibly satisfying watching the business grow, especially when we’re bringing in some of the best talents from around the world via this acquisition. Alteatec’s technology will rapidly increase our overall output, taking us to the next level.”

Christian Sael, Managing Director at Alteatec, added: “Greentube is a company that needs no introduction, so to become part of that storied brand truly is an honour. We’re all incredibly excited about this partnership and we can’t wait to get to work, delivering all the services we’re recognised for in order to help the company grow.”