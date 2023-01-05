Greentube further expands its footprint in Latin America with Latamwin partnership

The partnership will see Greentube supply a selection of new and classic games to Latamwin’s customers in Chile.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has further boosted its presence in Latin America after signing a deal with operator Latamwin.

The partnership will see Greentube supply a selection of new and classic games to Latamwin’s customers in Chile, with Mexico soon to follow.

Chilean players will be able to enjoy some of the supplier’s most iconic slot releases, including Book of Ra deluxe, Diamond Link: Mighty Elephant and Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe.

Newer titles such as Diamond Link: Oasis Riches, Twin Spinner Book of Ra and Dragon Blitz will also be made available to local players in the region.

Latamwin is a market operator boasting a significant presence in numerous regulated markets across Latin America. The partnership will see Greentube significantly boost its reach in the region where it has continued to launch its marketing-leading content with several prominent operators.

Julia Schagerl, Key Account & Sales Manager LatAm at Greentube, said: “Players across Latin America have already shown that they have a great appetite for our games and this deal in Chile is a testament to the popularity of our content in this key region. LatamWin is a great partner for us as we expand our footprint across numerous regulated markets and allows us to introduce even more people to our fantastic Greentube titles.”

Wilfred Adelsdorfer, CEO at Latamwin said: “Greentube is known worldwide for providing incredibly memorable games, so to be able to integrate their slot portfolio onto our platform is great for both ourselves and the players who will now be able to access their iconic slots.”