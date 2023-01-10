Greentube launches revolutionary new tech stack Greentube Myn

Greentube Mynt comprises several modules with a state-of-the-art Remote Gaming Server at its heart.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has marked a new chapter in the future of igaming by launching Greentube Mynt, its new technology stack for producing and supplying games.

Greentube Mynt comprises several modules with a state-of-the-art Remote Gaming Server (RGS) at its heart. It is the foundation for a future-proofed, complete games entertainment solution that provides operators with a next-level player engagement and retention tool.

In order to allow Greentube’s roster of more than 18 game studio partners to produce even better games content in less time, the Games Development Kit – now Greentube Mynt Create – has been rebuilt from the ground up. Any new and existing partners will get access to Greentube’s vast network of B2B customers and its own B2C brands.

See also: Greentube further expands its footprint in Latin America with Latamwin partnership

The platform has also been designed with a wide range of next-level engagement options in mind. Player retention tools are presented as a pre-installed in-game widgets with overlay functionality, limiting the amount of work for operators, while Greentube Mynt’s full-blown back-end ensures an easy pre-configuration of end-player promotional campaigns and campaign tracking.

From launch, Greentube Mynt offers multiple jackpots, both timed and random, and a comprehensive Free Spins tool. Further community features are next in line to be added to the platform, including Prize Drops and Tournaments, while near-future capabilities include a variety of white-label options.

The new tech stack is also supported by a state-of-the-art microservices platform that provides a secure, reliable, robust and scalable framework, along with carefully designed tool support.

See also: Michael Bauer, Greentube: “There are markets that contain strong untapped potential”

Through the launch of the new platform, which offers a true revolution in technology and gamification, Greentube is set to make further inroads into regulated markets worldwide as it aims to accelerate its growth plan.

Michael Bauer, CGO and CFO at Greentube, said: “We are thrilled to be able to announce the launch of Greentube Mynt, a technology stack that will be a true game-changer for operators around the world. In providing a faster-than-ever route to market for our games studios, while offering partners a wide range of advanced gamification tools, Mynt has been carefully created to maximise revenues.”

And he added: “This is only the start for the platform and we will be constantly improving it with fresh features that will further enhance the offering and improve returns for all stakeholders. We are working closely with our partners to offer the platform’s best-of-class services to as many of them as soon as it is possible.”