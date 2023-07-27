Golden Nugget cleared to launch online casino in Pennsylvania

Golden Nugget paid $8m for the right to offer online slots and table games in the state.

The igaming operator will try to replicate its New Jersey success.

US.- Golden Nugget Online Gaming is to add its platform to Pennsylvania’s online gambling market after receiving licensing approval on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved Golden Nugget’s online operation, which is now owned by DraftKings, as a “qualified gaming entity.” That means it can operate in the state without being tied to a retail casino. Only Bally Casino, which launched online earlier this year, has the same status.

Golden Nugget paid $8m for the right to offer online slots and table games in the state. No launch date for the site has yet been announced, although it could come as early as next month. Unlike most of its competitors, it will offer no digital sportsbook.

Golden Nugget, which has been active in New Jersey for a decade, joins a crowded Pennsylvania market that currently has 20 options for slots, table games and poker. Combined, the sites generated $1.53bn in revenue in the fiscal year that just ended June 30, representing a 24.4 per cent increase over the year before. Several additional operators are expected to enter the market this year, with WynnBET potentially the soonest.

