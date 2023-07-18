Pennsylvania gaming revenue increases 13% in June

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue reached $440m.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $440.4m in June. That’s a 13 per cent increase compared to June 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 4.4 per cent year-on-year to $201.5m, while retail table games revenue increased 0.1 per cent to $76m.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National led Pennsylvania’s land-based casino revenue with $72.5m, an increase of 27 per cent from June 2022. Parx Casino in Philadelphia generated $51.3m, a year-over-year decrease of 1.2 per cent. Valley Forge Casino Resort reported $51.1m, up 48 per cent.

Revenue from online gaming was up 31.6 per cent to $135.4m. Hollywood Casino at Penn National reported $57.8m, Valley Forge Casino $28m and Rivers Casino Philadelphia at $26.9m. Tax revenue generated from internet gaming was $58.9m

The sports betting handle was $373.1m, down 5 per cent from June 2022’s $393.4m. Taxable revenue for June was $23m, or 80.59 per cent higher when compared to June 2022, when taxable revenue was $12.7m.

Valley Forge and partner FanDuel generated $11.4m in revenue. Hollywood Casino at the Meadows’ Barstool Sportsbook took $6m, Hollywood Casino Morgantown $1m and Rivers Pittsburgh and DraftKings $1m. Tax revenue generated through gaming and fantasy contests was $183.7m.

See also: Pennsylvania gaming regulator enhances self-exclusion tools