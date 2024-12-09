Global Gaming Women names Pamela Buckley as executive vice president

Buckley has over 20 years of experience in the hotel and casino industry

US.- Global Gaming Women (GGW), a non-profit dedicated to supporting professional women in gaming, has named Pamela Buckley as executive vice president. Pamela will oversee the strategic leadership and direction of the organisation, working closely with executive director, Kelly Hatch.

Buckley has over 20 years of experience in the hotel and casino industry. She joins Global Gaming Women from Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where she served as executive director of casino VIP services and Fontainebleau Rewards. She also worked with Caesars Entertainment, including as director of VIP operations and inside sales.

GGW president and board chair Lauren Bates said: “We are excited to welcome Pamela to our team. Her wealth of experience in both leadership and gaming, coupled with her passion for community services and helping others, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. Pamela’s proven ability to drive growth, build strong teams, and foster key relationships will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our offerings and enhance member engagement.”

Buckley commented: “I am honored to join Global Gaming Women and look forward to supporting, inspiring, and influencing the development of women in the gaming industry. I have had some amazing mentors throughout my career, and I am excited to be able to pay it forward and help level the playing field for women across the globe in the gaming industry.”

Bates was appointed president of the board of directors in February. She succeeded Cassie Stratford.

Global Gaming Women was established by the American Gaming Association (AGA) to create a network that allows peers to connect with their colleagues.