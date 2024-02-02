Global Gaming Women names Lauren Bates as president

Bates takes over following Cassie Stratford’s two-year term.

US.- Global Gaming Women (GGW), a non-profit dedicated to supporting professional women in gaming, has announced the appointment of Lauren Bates as president of the board of directors. She succeeds Cassie Stratford, who has completed her two-year presidential term.

Bates most recently served as first vice president, a role now held by Siobhan Lane, Light & Wonder’s EVP and Group CEO for Gaming. Brandi Ellis, SVP of VIP marketing at Caesars Entertainment, has been named as second vice president, where Lane previously served. The appointments will run until 2026.

Bates said: “Since 2011, the focus of Global Gaming Women has been to support, inspire, and influence the development of women in gaming. Today, every member of GGW’s Board of Directors is centered on that same mission,”. “With the investment, success, and geographic expansion achieved in the last two years by outgoing president Cassie Stratford, GGW has a solid foundation for even greater growth, which I aim to accomplish.”

Stratford said: “Lauren’s demonstrated work ethic and determination has had a huge impact in promoting the recent growth and success of Global Gaming Women, which I’m looking forward to seeing continued under her leadership as President.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to work with so many to advance GGW’s vision for the betterment of our industry, and thanks to the support of our sponsors and community, this new leadership team will bring their incredible energy to bring our mission to new levels in the years to come.”

