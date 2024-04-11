Glitnor Group joins IBIA

Glitnor will add its Luckycasino sportsbook to the International Betting Integrity Association’s system.

Canada.- Glitnor Group, operating as Lcky Group in Ontario, has joined the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA). The deal will allow Glitnor to feed its luckycasino.ca sportsbook into the IBIA’s monitoring platform.

Lcky Group CEO David Schwieler said: “At Glitnor Group, we’re dead serious about keeping our betting games fair and square. That’s why teaming up with IBIA is a big deal for us. We know how crucial it is to protect the spirit of sports, and we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and work closely with the IBIA to make sure sports betting stays exciting, speedy, and above all, fair.”

CEO of IBIA Khalid Ali added: “I am delighted to welcome Glitnor Group as IBIA’s latest member in Ontario. Glitnor and IBIA share a common goal to maintain the integrity of the sports betting marketplace and to protecting consumers and sports from match-fixing. Ensuring product integrity is paramount to our approach and we look forward to integrating Glitnor within our leading global sports betting integrity monitoring system.”

Last year, the IBIA announced it would work with betting operators in Canada to fund an athlete education programme. Operators Betway, bet365, and FanDuel invested at least CA$300,000 (US$219,830) to provide guidance to athletes on match-fixing and sports betting fraud.

