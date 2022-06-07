GLI certifies Video King and Parlay Games’ new bingo game

Bingo Treasures will soon arrive at tribal operators in the US.

US.- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has certified Bingo Treasures, a new product from Video King and Parlay Games. Video King has begun licensing Bingo Treasures to tribal customers in the US.

Rusty Morin, Video King’s chief financial officer, said: “With the GLI approval in hand, we will now be working quickly to finalise licence agreements and installation dates with tribes who will be first movers with us and who will launch Bingo Treasures at any facility (not just gaming facilities) on their tribal lands.

“The combination of the game’s class II bingo software certification and patent-pending methodologies enable us to create a multi-billion-dollar national game, which will only be offered by US Sovereign Nation Indian Tribes, for play from their tribal lands.

“We anticipate that player and tribal participation are sure to grow as players become aware of Bingo Treasures and additional tribes understand the game’s ability to bring in players more frequently, create add-on purchases, as well as attract new players.”

Aspire Global’s BtoBet receives GLI-33 certification for sportsbook platform in North American market

In April, Aspire Global’s BtoBet obtained Gaming Laboratories International’s GLI-33 “Events Wagering System” certification for its sportsbook platform. The GLI-33 certification makes it possible for BtoBet to deploy its sportsbook platform to the North American market.

The credential is globally accepted as a technology and integrity standard from a compliance point of view, with several markets listing it as a prerequisite prior to entry. Amongst the many purposes of the technical processes put in place, the certification creates a standard that ensures wagers on events are fair, secure, and able to be audited and operated correctly.

See also: Elys Game Technology receives certification from Gaming Laboratories International