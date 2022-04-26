Aspire Global’s BtoBet receives GLI-33 certification for sportsbook platform in North American market

The GLI-33 certification granted to BtoBet is globally accepted as a technology and integrity standard from a compliance point of view.

Press release.- Aspire Global’s BtoBet, has obtained Gaming Laboratories International’s GLI-33 “Events Wagering System” certification for its sportsbook platform. The GLI-33 certification makes it possible for BtoBet to deploy its sportsbook platform to the North American market.

The credential is globally accepted as a technology and integrity standard from a compliance point of view, with several markets listing it as a prerequisite prior to entry. Amongst the many purposes of the technical processes put in place, the certification creates a standard that ensures wagers on events are fair, secure, and able to be audited and operated correctly.

GLI’s mission is to provide world-class testing, certification and professional services to the global gaming industry, and to accomplish this with the highest levels of independence and integrity.

Tsachi Maimon, Chief Executive Officer of Aspire Global said: “Acquiring this certificate will expedite our entry in those states in the US which have already legalised or are in the process of regulating sports betting. The certification of BtoBet’s sportsbook platform follows the GLI-19 certification standard recently obtained by Aspire Global for the deployment of its player account management platform in regulated provinces and states and will allow us to build a leading position for the North American market.”

Dima Reiderman, Chief Operating Officer of BtoBet said: “Gaining the GLI-33 certification is another significant milestone for BtoBet and testament of the technical capacity of our platform. This certification enables us to bring our cutting-edge sportsbook solution to the North American market, and provides us with a firm basis to achieve our strategic goal to reach new markets and to boost our future growth.”

