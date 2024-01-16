Gil Soffer, Galaxsys: “We consistently look forward to valuable networking prospects, particularly in significant events like ICE London”

Gil Soffer spoke with Focus Gaming News about Galaxsy’s upcoming attendance at ICE London 2024.

Exclusive interview.- Galaxsys is gearing up for ICE London 2024, and in an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Gil Soffer, SVP Sales and Business Development at Galaxsys, unveiled the company’s plans for the event.

Galaxsys will be present at Ice London 2024. What will be the company’s proposal for this event?

Galaxsys shall welcome visitors and partners to our Stand N6-110. Last year, we launched over fifteen games, including the standout runaway success game Ninja Crash, ‘Too Sweet to Handle.’ We look forward to showcasing our hit of the year at ICE London.

Our diverse portfolio also features five crash games: Crash, Rocketon, Cash Show, Crasher, and our latest addition, Maestro. Beyond the crash games, we offer a variety of other engaging game types, including mines, plinko, instant, and skill games. Our team will be available at our stand to showcase dynamic demonstrations of the award-winning games.

What are Galaxsys’ expectations for the event in terms of business opportunities?

We expect to meet with new and old partners and develop personal and commercial relationships that help their online casinos acquire new players and retain and reactivate existing ones.

At Galaxsys, we consistently look forward to valuable networking prospects, particularly in significant events like ICE London.

What distinctive features or changes can attendees anticipate that will set this ICE edition apart from its predecessors?

As for Galaxsys, this year marks a significant shift. Drawing from our years of experience in the industry and the recognition garnered through major awards, we’ve gained valuable insights.

Our stand at this year’s event will be nothing short of spectacular. Visitors can expect to encounter familiar elements from our hit game, “Ninja Crash,” as the entire setup revolves around this captivating game.

Additionally, we have some new games that will be presented during the event: Tower Rush, LottoBoom, Hot Gear, Limbo Crash, Dr. Shocker, and Cosmo Saga.

One of Galaxsys’ last releases in 2023 was “Ninja Crash”. How was this game received, and where will it fit in ICE 2024?

Ninja Crash is unique from other casino games and has been a massive success in Latin America and other international markets. Ninja Crash is an excellent story theme but a compelling one that adds excitement as the game unfolds and the player engages further in the game session.

It is a turbo-type sensation where players unleash their slicing skills on cakes that bounce across the screen. So, the game theme is very straightforward to understand as it involves food, and who doesn’t like a slice of cake, now and again? This game has grown in popularity, and many operators are already asking for meetings before the ICE Show.

Following its success story, Ninja Crash will take centre stage at ICE London 2024, anchoring our stand and captivating visitors with its thrilling gameplay and engaging narrative.

Our stand at ICE London 2024 is designed to invite visitors to the world of Ninja Crash, showcasing the game’s dynamic features and the excitement it brings to the gaming experience.

Attendees can expect interactive demonstrations, exclusive insights into the game’s development, and even opportunities to experience a real Ninja Crash environment at Galaxsys stand N6-110.

What trends or shifts does Galaxsys foresee in 2024, and how is the company positioning itself to adapt and capitalize on these changes?

Trends at the player level shall see more demand for fast and crash games as casino players welcome the excitement of simpler, easier-to-understand games but still have great graphics, stories, and, of course, the ability to win.

On the technical side, machine learning and Generative AI will advance more as operators and suppliers look to automate customer journeys and marketing flows and analyse vast amounts of metadata, including gameplay, transactional, and behavioural data.

From a regulatory standpoint, more regulation shall happen, which is a positive step forward, and we are seeing that in Latin America and several other US states looking to legislate online gambling.

As a business, we have taken the path to specialize, and we shall continue to excel at what we do best: providing market-leading games, promotional tools, and support to our partners.

What is Galaxsys’ agenda for the first months of the year?

We have been delighted with our continued growth. Galaxsys games are live with 150+ partners, which include regulated operators, platform providers, and tier 1 aggregators. Our portfolio comprises 30+ fast and skill games, focusing on innovation and player engagement.

We have licences and certificates in Malta, Portugal, Switzerland, Greece, Colombia, Romania, and Serbia. In the near future, we’re expanding into markets such as the UK, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, South Africa, and the Baltics.

We shall continue to expand our multi-jurisdictional licenses to distribute our games far and wide, and we are excited about releasing more great games and expand further in non-traditional gaming space in Q1 and Q2 of this year.