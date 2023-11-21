Galaxsys launches games with SYNOT Interactive

Galaxsys has signed a distribution agreement with SYNOT Interactive, whose platform powers many online operator brands in the Balkans region.

Press release.- Galaxsys, the provider of fast and skill games, has announced a distribution agreement with Czech-based SYNOT Interactive, whose platform powers many online operator brands in the Balkans region such as SAKA Group, Tipsport, and MaxBet Group.

Senior vice president of sales and business development Gil Soffer commented: “SYNOT Interactive are a leading omni-channel provider in the Balkan region and across continental Europe. Their team works with and provides platform solutions which are used by many of the leading online brands throughout the area.

“This partnership will provide Galaxsys with a growing footprint throughout the Balkans, as online casino players seek quicker and different game experiences that our portfolio of over 30 fast and skill games that includes a range of instant, crash, mines, and Plinko games, can deliver.”

Jiří Klusáček, COO of SYNOT Interactive added: “We look forward to working with Galaxsys as a respected and quality player in the igaming field.”

