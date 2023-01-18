GGPoker and King’s slots receive gaming licence in Czech Republic

The Czech Republic’s Ministry of Finance has awarded a gaming licence to GGPoker and King’s slots.

Czech Republic.- GGPoker and King’s slots have received a gaming licence from the Czech Republic’s Ministry of Finance. Czech Republic online poker players will have access to GGPoker’s software and be able to compete in different poker tournaments in the market.

Once live in the region, Czech GGPoker players will have the chance to access a bonus as well as a Honeymoon for Newcomers promotion. New players will also be automatically signed up for GGPoker’s Fish Buffet loyalty programme, which offers cash prizes.

GGPoker head of Europe Marco Trucco said: “I’m delighted to work with King’s slots to extend GGPoker access to Czech players. We will have a lot to offer the market in 2023 and beyond, including WSOP satellites, massive tournaments, the most exciting cash games, exclusive promotions and more!”

King’s Entertainment majority shareholder Leon Tsoukernik added: “We are excited about this announcement and the continued development of our partnership with GGPoker globally. As the leading casino and poker venue in Europe, home of WSOPE, it was only natural for both our companies to come together to introduce GGPoker to our local audience in the Czech Republic.

“The timing of this launch is particularly significant as King’s Casino celebrates 20 years in the market and our business continues to grow from strength to strength.”