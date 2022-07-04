GGPoker launches Poker Integrity Council

The council will aim to contribute to the industry’s efforts to avoid cheating in poker.

US.- GGPoker has announced the launch a Poker Integrity Council (PIC) as part of an industry effort to avoid cheating in poker. The PIC will be responsible for conducting fair reviews, and investigating all allegations of cheating while enforcing sanctions for rule-breakers.

Integrated by community members, PIC will be an independent body and will investigate suspicious gameplay at GGPoker tables. Once an online poker account is flagged for reasons such as potential real-time assistance (RTA) use, ghosting, or other illegal activities, the PIC will vote on whether or not disciplinary action is required.

Punishment could include a warning, an account suspension, or a permanent ban from the poker site with the confiscation of funds. The PIC members are Jason Koon, Andrew Lichtenberger, Fedor Holz, Seth Davies and Nick Petrangelo.

Koon, GGPoker’s integrity ambassador, said: “It’s an honor to launch the Poker Integrity Council and take another massive step in ensuring online poker is safe for all players. Our long list of allies means that the wider community will be better protected via the industry-wide blacklist; we’re sending a united message that there’s no place in this game for cheaters.”

WSOP and GGPoker Network launch online poker WSOP.CA in Ontario

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) and GGPoker Network announced the opening of WSOP.CA, a fully-regulated online poker room, in the Canadian province of Ontario.

WSOP.CA players have access to exclusive WSOP tournaments and satellites and will automatically be enrolled in the Caesars Rewards loyalty programme. GGPoker players in Ontario have the opportunity to transfer their accounts to WSOP.CA.

