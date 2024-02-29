Get into the spring mood with Easter Frog, Amusnet’s latest video slot release

The 3 reels and 20 fixed paylines of the game host a bunch of colourful symbols that will catch the player

The firm has launched the Easter Frog Online Video Slot.

Press release.- Amusnet has released a new game for those eager to get into the Easter Holiday spirit and make big wins. The Easter Frog Online Video Slot is finally here and offers an excellent gaming experience. The 3 reels and 20 fixed paylines of the game host a bunch of colourful symbols that will catch the player’s eye, while the uplifting soundtrack will cheer up and help prepare for the upcoming spring.

The latest addition to Amusnet’s video slot portfolio provides a top-notch gaming experience thanks to the smooth and user-friendly design. A real spring shower of rewards will also pour down on the players thanks to the variety of prizes they can get if they are lucky enough to hit the winning symbol combinations. Players can get ready for a springtime egg hunt with Easter Frog!

Increasing Multiplier with Toppling Reels

New winning combinations filling the empty positions of the Toppling Reels are boosted with a Multiplier that starts from x2 and increases by 1 with every consecutive win.

Gamble

Play the game and multiply winnings through the Gamble feature.

Jackpot Cards

Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed!

